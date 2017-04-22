WI State Lawmaker: Canada Doesn’t Grasp Urgency of Milk Crisis

A Wisconsin state lawmaker says Canadian officials don’t appear to have a sense of urgency about helping dozens of Wisconsin dairy farmers who face going out of business after a change in Canada’s domestic pricing policy evaporated demand for U.S. milk.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a news release that he and other lawmakers spoke to Canadian officials on a Thursday conference call. Fitzgerald says legislators will continue to press the Canadians until they get a good explanation for the policy shift.

Grassland Dairy notified nearly 60 Wisconsin farms this month that the company will stop buying their milk on May 1. Daniel Smith, a state agriculture administrator, said 44 of those farms still haven’t found alternatives.

President Donald Trump has vowed to help, calling Canada “very unfair.”