White House Working to Ease Agriculture Concerns about Trade Policy

The Trump administration is working to allay the concerns of some in the agriculture industry that new trade deals negotiated by the White House could leave U.S. agriculture exports behind.

Ray Starling, special assistant to the president on agriculture, agricultural trade and food assistance, said the White House has been meeting with representatives of the industry over the past two weeks to discuss concerns over the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal and the proposed renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). “I think a lot of people on the ag front feel like what we got out of our NAFTA was generally good and that we certainly don’t want to regress on any of the gains that we made there for ag,” Starling said after a “National Ag Day” event organized by the Agriculture Council of America.

Agricultural trade is one of the bright spots in U.S. exports and has largely benefited from the reduced trade barriers created by NAFTA. The U.S. exported about $38.6 billion in agricultural goods to Canada and Mexico in 2015, according to USDA. More than 25 percent of all U.S. agricultural goods are shipped overseas. The U.S. exported about $38.6 billion in agricultural goods to Canada and Mexico in 2015, according to USDA. More than 25% of all U.S. agricultural goods are shipped overseas.

Starling said the White House was aware of concerns by some in the agriculture industry that new trade policies on major agriculture trading partners like Mexico and China could hurt U.S. crop exports. “We understand the angst in the ag community based on some of the things they may have read or seen related to trade,” Starling said. “So the last couple of weeks we’ve been cycling ag groups in and out of the White House to sort of make their case and talk about what their number-one priorities are.”

Starling said some of the provisions in TPP that benefited agriculture could resurface in future trade deals. The proposed deal would have reduced tariffs and promoted U.S. access to some foreign markets. “I hope we don’t retreat from any of that and I don’t get the sense that we will, that many of the things we worked on in TPP and many of the things that we got will now hopefully become a bit of a floor as opposed to a ceiling,” he said.