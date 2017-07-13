Wheat Harvest Reaches Northern Nebraska Panhandle

For the week ending July 9, 2017, temperatures averaged
two to six degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s
National Agricultural Statistics Service. Moderate
amounts of precipitation covered most of the western
counties and eastern parts of the Panhandle; however, the
eastern half of the State remained dry. Drier conditions
allowed winter wheat harvest to progress. Winter wheat
condition rated 3 percent very poor, 12 poor, 36 fair,
43 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat mature was 85
percent. Harvested was 52 percent, ahead of 35 last year
and 38 average.
In the northern Panhandle, harvest began over the past
week. Yields are averaging between 35 and 40 bu/
acre, with test weights averaging around 60 lbs. Protein
content is averaging between 10.2 and 10.3.
In the southern Panhandle, some producers report they
are 75% done cutting while others are just about to start.
Harvest has not yet begun at higher elevations, but some
test cutting has been done. Weather conditions over the
past week have been mainly hot and dry, with some
scattered thunderstorms bringing between 0.25 and 0.5
inches of rain. In filds that were affected by Wheat
Streak Mosaic Virus (WSMV), reported yields are
between 15 and 40 bu/acre, test weights range from the
low to upper 50s, and average protein is between 11 and
12. In filds without WSMV, yields are higher, average
test weight is between 60 and 62 lbs, and protein levels are between 9 and 10.
In southwest Nebraska, producers report the region
saw hot and dry conditions over the past week, with
isolated rain and hail. However, much of the wheat
had been cut before the hail and just a few filds
were damaged or hailed out. Harvest in the region is
80-90% complete, and some producers have fiished
cutting already. Reported yields range from 30-75 bu/
acre with averages in the mid 50s to 60s, and quality is
good with test weights averaging slightly above 60 lbs.
In grain that has been tested, protein content ranges
from 9 to12.5.
In south central Nebraska, producers report harvest
is nearing completion. Weather conditions in the past
week have been dry and hot, with a storm that brought
a narrow strip of hail damage to areas of southern
Gosper and northern Furnas counties. Reported yields
range from 60 to 75 bu/acre and test weights of 59
to 62 lbs. Reported protein content falls from 10.5 to
around 11.
In southeast Nebraska, producers report harvest is
mostly wrapped up in the area. Reported yields range
from 60 to 100 bu/acre, with the average falling
between 80 and 85 bu/acre. Test weights are rated
good; there is no report on protein content from this
region at this time.