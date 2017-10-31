Wheat Growers Association President Resigns for Potential FSA Appointment

The National Wheat Growers Association said Monday that association president David Schemm has resigned from his position to pursue other professional opportunities in his home state. The High Plains Journal says Schemm, a Sharon Springs, Kansas, wheat grower, has reportedly been tapped to accept the position of Kansas Farm Service Agency executive director.

Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule said that as president, Schemm “helped move the wheat industry forward, grew its presence on Capitol Hill, and improved its relationship with the media and other farm organizations.” National Wheat Growers Association past president and Montana farmer Gordon Stoner has been chosen to assume duties and the role of president.

Stoner will fulfill the role as president until the 2018 Commodity Classic, when the association will hold its next officer election, in Anaheim, California.