Wheat Conditions Lower In Latest USDA NASS Report

NEBRASKA

For the week ending May 7, 2017, temperatures averaged one to two degrees below normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rainfall was limited to half an inch or less across most of the State. Dry weather allowed planting and other field activities to continue at week’s end. Producers started to move cows and calves to pastures. There were 3.3 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 8 short, 81 adequate, and 8 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 6 percent very short, 12 short, 76 adequate, and 6 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn planted was 48 percent, near 49 last year, and behind 55 for the five-year average. Emerged was 10 percent, near 14 last year, and behind 15 average.

Soybeans planted was 13 percent, near 11 last year, but behind 18 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 15 poor, 47 fair, 31 good, and 5 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 77 percent, near 80 last year, but ahead of 58 average. Headed was 1 percent, behind 9 both last year and average.

Sorghum planted was 5 percent, near 4 last year and 8 average.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 9 fair, 88 good, and 3 excellent. Oats planted was 94 percent, ahead of 89 last year, and near 93 average. Emerged was 76 percent, near 78 last year and 73 average. Jointed was 1 percent.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 19 fair, 72 good, and 8 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 4 short, 93 adequate, and 2 surplus.

KANSAS

Temperatures averaged below normal for the second consecutive week, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Most counties in the State received up to one inch of rain, however the northeast and northwest counties received little to none. Effects of recent snowfall and freezing temperatures were still being assessed. There were 2.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 69 adequate, and 30 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 6 short, 79 adequate, and 15 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 10 percent very poor, 17 poor, 30 fair, 37 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 96 percent. Headed was 59 percent, behind 70 last year, but ahead of the five-year average of 51.

Corn planted was 45 percent, behind 61 last year and 56 average. Emerged was 20 percent, behind 36 last year and 28 average.

Soybeans planted was 4 percent, near 5 last year, and behind 9 average. Sorghum planted was 1 percent, equal to last year, and near 2 average.

Cotton planted was 1 percent, equal to last year, and near 5 average. Alfalfa hay first cutting was 6 percent complete.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 22 fair, 61 good, and 13 excellent.

Stock water supplies were 0 percent very short, 2 short, 78 adequate, and 20 surplus.