Wendy Laguarda Named Inspector General for Farm Credit Administration

The Farm Credit Administration has announced the selection of Wendy R. Laguarda as its inspector general. The appointment is effective Aug. 1. She succeeds Elizabeth Dean, who retired July 31.

“It is indeed a pleasure to announce Wendy’s selection for this important position. She has ably served as my executive assistant since May 2015 and previously served in the Office of General Counsel for 25 years,” said FCA Board Chairman and CEO Dallas P. Tonsager. “She has proven herself to be a highly skilled professional and will represent the agency well as inspector general.”

Ms. Laguarda joined the Office of General Counsel in 1990, eventually becoming assistant general counsel and the designated agency ethics official. She served as legal counsel for personnel issues and undertook assignments on rulemaking and policymaking. She has particular expertise in administrative law and issues related to serving the credit needs of young, beginning, and small farmers and ranchers.

Before coming to FCA, Ms. Laguarda was an attorney adviser at the Office of Thrift Supervision and its predecessor agency, the Federal Home Loan Bank Board. In 1995 and again in 2004, she was detailed to the White House Counsel’s Office for brief periods to work on ethics issues.

A graduate of Tufts University and George Washington University National Law Center, she is a member of the Maryland and District of Columbia Bars and is a mediator certified by the Supreme Court of Virginia.