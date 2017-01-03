Welcome to the MyPlate New Year’s Challenge

The MyPlate Team welcomes you to join us for a fun and competitive way to start the New Year—join our MyPlate New Year’s Challenge! The MyPlate Team is hosting a 5-week challenge, featuring a new food group each week along with physical activity. Join our New Year’s Challenge now by visiting our MyPlate New Year’s Challenge page or by searching for “MYPLATE” on SuperTracker’s Join Group page. It’s never too late to join, so make sure to share this opportunity with your friends, family, and coworkers!

The first food group featured in the Challenge is the Dairy Food Group. Dairy foods include all fluid milk products as well as foods made from milk that retain their calcium content, like cheese and yogurt. Calcium-fortified soymilk (soy beverage) is also part of the Dairy Group. Calcium is a mineral that helps us to build bones and teeth, and maintain bone mass. Choosing low-fat or fat-free dairy options helps lower your intake of saturated fat.

Making small changes to your daily beverages choices can be an easy and achievable way to reach the daily recommended 3 cups of low-fat or fat-free dairy! As you participate in the MyPlate New Year’s Challenge this week, try to choose beverages that help you stay hydrated and limit your intake of added sugars and saturated fat:

Include milk or calcium-fortified soymilk (soy beverage) as a beverage at mealtimes.

If you drink cappuccinos or lattes, ask for them with fat-free (skim) milk and skip the “whip”.

Make a smoothie with fat-free or low-fat milk and/or fat-free yogurt.

Physical activity also is a key component of a healthier you! Make small changes at the start of your day to increase your physical activity, such as getting off the bus a stop early, parking further away from work, or taking the steps instead of an elevator.

Small changes make a big difference in the long run! For more ideas on incorporating fat-free and low-fat dairy in your day, checkout recipes on What's Cooking: USDA Mixing Bowl; you can use Nutrition Focus Filters (Dairy, Get more calcium, or Move to fat-free or low-fat dairy) to refine your search.

MyPlate, MyWins will guide you in your journey towards healthy eating in the New Year.