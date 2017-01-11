Weekly Ethanol Production Increases

According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association, ethanol production averaged an unprecedented 1.049 million barrels per day (b/d)—or 44.06 million gallons daily. That is an increase of 6,000 b/d from last week’s now-broken record. The four-week average for ethanol production stood at 1.039 million b/d for an annualized rate of 15.93 billion gallons.

Stocks of ethanol stood at 20.0 million barrels. That is a significant 7.1% increase from last week.

Imports of ethanol remained flat at zero b/d for the 20th week in a row.

Gasoline demand for the week averaged 355.7 million gallons (8.470 million barrels) daily. Refiner/blender input of ethanol averaged 806,000 b/d.

Expressed as a percentage of daily gasoline demand, daily ethanol production was 12.38%.