Weekly Ethanol Production Higher Over Last Week

According to EIA data, ethanol production averaged 993,000 barrels per day (b/d)—or 41.71 million gallons daily. That is up 7,000 b/d from the week before but still settling below the million b/d threshold. The four-week average for ethanol production slipped to 1.01 million b/d for an annualized rate of 15.53 billion gallons.

Stocks of ethanol marginally clipped up to 23.0 million barrels.

Imports of ethanol were nonexistent for the 34th straight week.

Average weekly gasoline demand decreased by 0.6% to 387.4 million gallons (9.223 million barrels) daily. Refiner/blender input of ethanol expanded by 0.4% to 912,000 b/d.

Expressed as a percentage of daily gasoline demand, daily ethanol production rebounded from the prior week’s drop to 10.77%.