Weekly Crop Progress Report Neutral for Corn, Soybeans

Planting and emergence were running close to the average pace for both corn and soybeans last week, while winter wheat conditions saw a slight boost from the previous week, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

USDA estimated 84% of U.S. corn was planted as of Sunday, May 21, even with a year ago but slightly above the five-year average of 85%. USDA also said 54% of U.S. corn was emerged, down from 58% a year ago and down slightly from the five-year average of 55% emerged.

Soybean planting was estimated at 53% complete, even with a year ago and slightly above the five-year average of 52%. USDA said 19% of U.S. soybeans were emerged, down slightly from 20% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 21%.

Winter wheat conditions saw a slight boost in Monday’s report. Fifty-two percent of the winter wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition.USDA reported that 72% of winter wheat is headed, down from 74% a year ago, but up from the five-year average of 67%.

Meanwhile, U.S. spring wheat planting reached 90% complete as of Sunday, down from last year’s 94%, but above the five-year average of 84% planted. Sixty-two percent of spring wheat was emerged, down from 75% a year ago but up from the five-year average of 59%.

In other crop reports, cotton was 52% planted, compared to 45% last year and 50% average. Rice was 91% planted and 78% emerged, compared to 92% and 82% last year and 90% and 76% on average.

Sorghum was 37% planted, slightly behind the five-year average of 41%. Barley was 88% planted and 59% emerged, compared to 93% and 78% last year and 87% and 64% on average. Oats were 95% planted, 83% emerged and 26% headed, compared to 97%, 89% and 25% last year and 93%, 81% and 28% on average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 84 71 84 85 Corn Emerged 54 31 58 55 Soybeans Planted 53 32 53 52 Soybeans Emerged 19 8 20 21 Winter Wheat Headed 72 63 74 67 Spring Wheat Planted 90 78 94 84 Spring Wheat Emerged 62 40 75 59 Cotton Planted 52 33 45 50 Sorghum Planted 37 32 36 41 Oats Planted 95 91 97 93 Oats Emerged 83 72 89 81 Oats Headed 26 NA 25 28 Barley Planted 88 78 93 87 Barley Emerged 59 42 78 64 Rice Planted 91 83 92 90 Rice Emerged 78 73 82 76

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wheat 4 11 33 44 8 5 12 32 43 8 1 7 30 51 11 Oats 1 5 31 55 8 2 4 32 55 7 1 3 23 64 9 Rice 5 6 24 49 16 NA NA NA NA NA 3 6 24 54 13

NEBRASKA

For the week ending May 21, 2017, temperatures averaged three to five degrees below normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Significant rainfall of two inches or more was recorded across the majority of counties; however, rainfall totals of three inches or more was recorded across the southeast. Producers made planting progress during the early part of the week, but wet conditions kept farmers out of the field for the remainder of the week. There were 2.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 5 short, 74 adequate, and 21 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 80 adequate, and 13 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn planted was 87 percent, near 88 last year and 91 for the five-year average. Emerged was 52 percent, near 48 last year, but behind 57 average.

Soybeans planted was 52 percent, near 50 last year, but behind 61 average. Emerged was 13 percent, near 12 last year, but behind 21 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 12 poor, 41 fair, 41 good, and 4 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 99 percent, ahead of 94 last year and 86 average. Headed was 55 percent, ahead of 42 last year and 36 average.

Sorghum planted was 18 percent, behind 28 last year and 36 average. Emerged was 6 percent. Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 22 fair, 74 good, and 4 excellent.

Oats jointed was 46 percent, near 43 last year. Headed was 6 percent, equal to last year and near 4 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 12 fair, 76 good, and 11 excellent. Alfalfa first cutting was 8 percent, near 12 last year, and behind 17 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 26 fair, 62 good, and 11 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 93 adequate, and 6 surplus.

KANSAS

Temperatures in the western half of the State averaged two to four degrees below normal, while temperatures in the east averaged two to four degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rainfall continued across the entire State, with totals exceeding one inch in most areas. There were 2.9 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 70 adequate, and 29 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 82 adequate, and 16 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 8 percent very poor, 16 poor, 29 fair, 40 good, and 7 excellent. Winter wheat headed was 94 percent, near 95 last year, but ahead of 83 for the five-year average. Coloring was 23 percent, ahead of 14 last year.

Corn planted was 70 percent, behind 89 last year and 86 average. Emerged was 48 percent, behind 60 last year and 58 average.

Soybeans planted was 27 percent, ahead of 20 last year, but behind 34 average. Emerged was 13 percent, ahead of 6 last year, and equal to average.

Sorghum planted was 4 percent, near 5 last year, and behind 12 average.

Cotton planted was 8 percent, near 6 last year, but behind 22 average.

Sunflowers planted was 2 percent, near 0 last year and 5 average.

Alfalfa hay condition rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 31 fair, 58 good, and 8 excellent. First cutting was 30 percent complete, near 28 last year.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 18 fair, 64 good, and 16 excellent.

Stock water supplies were 0 percent very short, 1 short, 74 adequate, and 25 surplus.