WASDE-USDA Raises US, Global Soybean Stocks

USDA left domestic corn and soybean production unchanged in the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Friday, but bumped both old-crop and new-crop soybean ending stocks both domestically and globally.

Because of a 15-million-bushel change in the 2016-17 domestic soybean crush, ending stocks for both old-crop and new-crop soybeans were raised by a corresponding 15 million bushels.

USDA left old-crop and new-crop corn stocks and use unchanged from the May WASDE report.

Friday’s new U.S. ending stocks estimates were neutral for corn, soybeans and wheat, said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. World ending stocks estimates from USDA were neutral for corn and bearish for soybeans and wheat, he said.

SOYBEANS

USDA reduced domestic soybean crush to 1.91 billion bushels, reflecting lower domestic meal usage in the market. That translated to increasing the 2016-17 ending stocks to 450 million bushels. With no change in new-crop production, use or exports, then new-crop ending stocks were bumped up to 495 million bushels.

The farm gate price for soybeans was unchanged at an average of $9.30 per bushel.

Global soybean production was raised for 2016-17 by 3.3 million metric tons to 351.3 million metric tons mostly because the Brazil soybean crop was bumped up 2.4 mmt to 114 mmt. That was due to increased yields in the more-recently harvested areas of Brazil.

The bump in Brazil’s crop led to a 3 mmt increase in new-crop beginning stocks that USDA carried forward to 2017-18 soybean ending-stocks estimate of 3.41 mmt.

CORN

Left unchanged, 2017-18 beginning stocks remain pegged at 2.295 billion bushels and production for the year is projected at 14.065 billion bushels. Ending stocks for 2017-18 remain projected at 2.11 billion bushels.

The farm gate average price for corn also remains unchanged at $3.40 a bushel.

Global corn production for 2017-18 is projected at 1,031.86 million metric tons, down 1.8 mmt from last month’s forecast. That shifts to ending stocks projected at 194.33 mmt, down 0.94 mmt from last month’s report. Those changes were based on lower corn production in the European Union and Canada, offsetting increased corn production in Ukraine.

WHEAT

All-wheat production was estimated at 1.824 billion bushels, up 3.8 million bushels from last month’s report.

USDA pegged all-winter wheat production at 1.25 billion bushels, just slightly above the pre-report average. Production is down 25% from 2016’s harvest. Hard red winter wheat is projected at 743 million bushels while soft red winter is projected at 298 million bushels. White winter wheat is pegged at 209 million bushels.

All-winter wheat yield is pegged at 48.9 bushels per acre, down 6.4 bushels from last year’s record yield. Still, if realized, 2017 would be the second-highest yield on record.

The average wheat price was bumped up 5 cents to $4.30 a bushel.

U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels) 2016-2017 June Avg High Low May 2015-16 Corn 2,295 2,284 2,360 2,215 2,295 1,737 Soybeans 450 432 461 400 435 197 Grain sorghum 53 47 51 43 48 37 Wheat 1,161 1,158 1,177 1,140 1,159 976 U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels) 2017-2018 June Avg High Low May Corn 2,110 2,073 2,139 1,840 2,110 Soybeans 495 498 668 458 480 Grain sorghum 29 22 28 20 24 Wheat 924 909 995 860 914 U.S. CROP PRODUCTION (Million Bushels) 2017-2018 (WASDE) Jun Avg High Low May 2016-17 Corn 14,065 14,022 14,065 13,855 14,065 15,148 Soybeans 4,255 4,229 4,255 4,102 4,255 4,307 U.S. AVERAGE YIELD (Bushels Per Acre) 2017-2018 (WASDE) Jun Avg High Low May 2016-17 Corn 170.7 169.7 170.7 165.7 170.7 174.6 Soybeans 48.0 47.6 48.0 46.0 48.0 52.1 WINTER WHEAT PRODUCTION (Million Bushels) 2017-2018 June Average High Low May 2016-17 All Wheat 1,824 1,825 1,866 1,800 1,820 2,310 All Winter Wheat 1,250 1,245 1,292 1,220 1,246 1,672 HRW 743 734 783 714 738 1,082 SRW 298 296 310 290 297 345 White 209 215 231 207 212 245 WORLD ENDING STOCKS (Million metric tons) 2016-2017 June Avg High Low May 2015-16 Corn 224.6 224.0 226.8 221.5 223.9 212.4 Soybeans 93.2 91.0 92.4 90.0 90.1 77.1 Wheat 256.4 255.2 256.1 253.3 255.4 242.4 WORLD ENDING STOCKS (Million metric tons) 2017-2018 June Avg High Low May Corn 194.3 195.4 197.3 193.4 195.3 Soybeans 92.2 89.5 90.7 88.8 88.8 Wheat 261.2 257.7 260.0 256.0 258.3 WORLD PRODUCTION (Million Metric Tons) 2016-2017 June Avg. High Low May 2015-16 Corn Brazil corn 97.0 96.5 98.0 96.0 96.0 67.0 Argentina corn 40.0 40.3 42.0 40.0 40.0 29.0 Soybeans Brazil soybeans 114.0 112.3 113.2 111.5 111.6 96.5 Argentina soybeans 57.8 57.4 58.2 57.0 57.0 56.8

