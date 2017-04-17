Wards Establish Endowment for Nebraska FFA

Raymond and Jolene Ward have established an endowment for Nebraska FFA members who participate in supervised agricultural experiences or career development events in the Natural Resources, Environmental Science or Plant Science/Horticulture career pathway.

Ray and his wife Jolene have been longstanding supporters of the Nebraska FFA Foundation. Ray says his first experience was judging a supervised agricultural experience where he learned about a student who was cutting up hedge apples, drying them and selling them in California. As a business owner Ray developed a deep appreciation for the creativity and leadership skills these students were learning and demonstrating in high school.

The Wards became sponsors of the Nebraska FFA Foundation, where Ray would eventually serve on the Nebraska FFA Foundation Board of Directors. He says, “I think FFA is stronger than any other student organization. I wanted to provide ongoing support and set a good example for others who want to make sure the future of agriculture in Nebraska remains strong.”

Stacey Agnew, Executive Director of the Nebraska FFA Foundation, says, “Ray and Jolene have set a great example for others in stepping in and supporting agricultural education in Nebraska. Their award will sustain student experiential learning in natural resources, environmental science and plant science for years to come.”