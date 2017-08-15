Wall Street Journal Names Agriculture a NAFTA Issue to Watch

With the first round of negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement set for Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal listed agriculture as an issue to watch throughout the negotiation process.

Noting that corn, beef and pork producers are happy with the current NAFTA, The Wall Street Journal points out that disagreements over agriculture can quickly turn bitter in trade talks. When President Trump threatened to withdraw from NAFTA, some Mexican politicians warned that their nation could import corn from other Latin American nations instead of the U.S.

Meanwhile, Labor, trade deficits, rules of origin, currency manipulation and immigration also top the list of issues to watch during the renegotiation.