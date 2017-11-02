class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269541 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Voting Begins for 2017 FSA County Committee Elections | KTIC Radio

Voting Begins for 2017 FSA County Committee Elections

BY NAFB News Service | November 2, 2017
Agricultural producers will receive ballots next week to vote for 2017 Farm Service Agency county committee elections. The Department of Agriculture announced the ballots were being sent to farmers this week.

To ensure their votes are counted, producers must return ballots to their local FSA offices by December 4th, 2017. USDA says nearly 7,700 FSA county committee members serve FSA offices nationwide. Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office. One-third of county committee seats are up for election each year. County committee members, USDA says, help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.

Committee members elected will take their post at the start of 2018. USDA is asking farmers and ranchers to contact their local FSA office for more information.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
