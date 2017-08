Nebraska Extension Educators are trekking across Nebraska this week for their annual Soybean Management Field Days.

The field days, hosted by the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, cover everything from weed control to marketing and planting to water management.

Today, the 2nd day of SMFD, was hosted on the Melia farm near Ord. Coordinator of the event and Extension Educator, Keith Glewen, talks below about the history of SMFD and what he’s looking forward to the rest of the week.