(VIDEO) Sen. Moran Introduces Legislation to Restore Trade with Cuba

BY Senator Moran's Office | March 13, 2017
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recently introduced The Cuba Trade Act of 2017 (S. 472), which would restore trade with Cuba and grant the private sector the freedom to export U.S. goods and services to Cuba while protecting U.S. taxpayers from any risk or exposure associated with such trade.

“Cuba is only 90 miles from our border, making it a natural market for our nation’s farmers and ranchers,” Sen. Moran said.“At a time when we need more markets badly as ever, lifting the embargo and opening up Cuba for American agricultural commodities would help increase exports, create new jobs and boost the U.S. economy. Keep in mind that when we don’t sell agricultural commodities to Cuba, somebody else does.

