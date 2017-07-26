(VIDEO) Secretary Perdue Partners with FFA to Support Next Generation of Leaders in Agriculture

(Washington, D.C. July 26, 2017) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will partner with National FFA to support youth, and prepare the workforce of tomorrow for unique careers in agriculture. Following their remarks, Secretary Perdue and CEO of the National FFA Organization, Mark Poeschl, signed a memorandum of understanding between USDA and National FFA. You may click HERE or on the video below to watch Secretary Perdue’s remarks.

“At National FFA, we are preparing our students to be tomorrow’s leaders in agriculture,” said Mark Poeschl, CEO of the National FFA Organization. “Through this MOU, USDA helps us continue our vision of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. We look forward to our partnership and the ability to share our ideas with USDA.”

Under the newly signed MOU, USDA and National FFA will collaborate on both short and long term initiatives to motivate and prepare young people, connect them with opportunities in agriculture, food, and natural resources systems, and build appreciation for the reach and importance of agriculture.

The MOU was signed in Washington, D.C., during the National FFA Organization’s State Presidents’ Conference.

You may click HERE to visit USDA’s New Farmer Website to learn more about USDA’s work to support youth in agriculture, as well as new and beginning farmers and ranchers.