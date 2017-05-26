(VIDEO) New Fire Relief PSA Features Actor Eric Stonestreet

Kansas farmers and ranchers are still recovering and rebuilding after the state’s largest wildfire burned more than 651,000 acres causing more than $38 million in losses in March.

“This fire was devastating,” Matt Teagarden, Kansas Livestock Association CEO, says. “It’s going to take millions of dollars and a number of years to rebuild.”

Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB), Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) and New Boston Creative Group have partnered together in developing a new PSA featuring TV actor and comedian Eric Stonestreet. The PSA encourages people to donate to a fund established by KLA that will help those impacted by the fire rebuild.

“As many people know, Eric was born in Kansas City and is a huge supporter of our great state,” Meagan Cramer, director of communications at KFB, says. “When we asked him to help with the project, he was kind enough to say yes. We are grateful to Eric for helping us.”

To view the video, go to kansasfires.com. A shareable copy of the video is also available by emailing Laton Dowling at dowlingl@kfb.org.