(VIDEO) NCC Names Supreme Row Bull And Heifer

BY Joe Gangwish | February 26, 2017
Supreme Row judging was held at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic on Saturday night.  All the winners from all the breeds throughout the week come back to name a grand champion bull and female.

Winning the Supreme Row bull this year was the Balancer/Gelbvieh Bull owned by J.J. Boehler of Orleans, Ne.  He was sold to Dave Strolberg of Strolberg Farms of Axtell.

The Supreme Row Heifer champion this year was the Simmental female owned by Chris Ford of Ford Farms/Voss Ranch of Bruce, South Dakota and Felt Farms of Wayne, Nebraska.  She was sold to Bill Muller of Miller, Ne.

