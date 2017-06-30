(VIDEO) Lake McConaughy Levels and Hydropower

Taking place this week was the 46th University of – Lincoln (UNL) water tour. It is co-hosted with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID).

This year’s tour focused on the central Platte River and CNPPID’s district. Areas toured included Gerald Gentleman Station (GGS), Nebraska Game and Park’s North Platte fish hatchery, Kingsley Dam, and more.

In the video below, Jeff Buettner, public relations coordinator with CNPPID, discusses current Lake McConaughy levels and the importance of hydropower at Kingsly Dam.