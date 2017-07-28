(VIDEO) Kansas Farmer Testifies on the Benefits of Risk Management

At the invitation of U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, Kansas sorghum farmer Dan Atkisson, of Stockton, Tuesday offered his testimony on the value of risk management to his operation and on behalf of the National Sorghum Producers.

“I was pleased to have Dan’s testimony about the importance of sorghum to our economy. He offered good suggestions for commodity programs and how they can be improved for sorghum producers,” Chairman Roberts said. “Dan also testified about damages from the sugarcane aphid, about eliminating regulatory burdens, and improving and strengthening crop insurance. His firsthand accounts and depth of knowledge will help us as we craft the next Farm Bill.”

Atkisson stressed the importance of a good risk management safety net for producers in his opening testimony: “We have witnessed time and again how a struggling farm economy is left ailing for too long without a prompt and effective mitigation effort through farm policy. And, without exception, the problems that could have been fixed fairly inexpensively early on mount and mount and so does the cost of repair. When it comes to economic trouble in farm country, an ounce of prevention is truly worth a pound of cure.”

The hearing, titled, “Commodities, Credit, and Crop Insurance: Perspectives on Risk Management Tools and Trends for the 2018 Farm Bill,” was the Senate Agriculture Committee’s latest Farm Bill hearing in the 115th Congress. The Committee heard from agriculture producers, general farm organizations, crop insurance professionals, as well as agriculture lenders on what is working and what needs to be changed in the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization.

Dan Atkisson, farms with his father and his wife, Amanda, where they grow sorghum, wheat, and forages to support herds of commercial and registered black Angus cattle. He is Chairman of the National Sorghum Producers (NSP) Legislative Committee and Vice Chairman of the NSP Board of Directors.