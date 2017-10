On Monday, Greg Ibach was sworn-in as Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A ceremony was held in Omaha, Nebraska at the Livestock Exchange Building.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was on hand the for event and lead the ceremony.

Ibach takes the oath of office:

Ibach shared his thoughts on the event and new position: