(Video) Community Helps Family Harvest Following Fatal Accident

BY Bryce Doeschot | October 23, 2017
Decatur, NE — In late August, Joe Penny died in a collision with a deer while on his motorcycle.  Last week, his family, friends and neighbors came together to ensure the last crop he planted would be harvested.

There were 10 combines, around 20 trucks  and 5 gain carts that came together from  community members.

“It was quite the site and one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of,”  said local farmer Quinton Connealy.  “He was an awesome guy and would have done the same for us in a time of need.”

