Over the weekend, hundreds of former residents of the Burr/Fedde Residence Halls on East Campus at the University of Nebraska attended a reunion as the halls will be decommissioned this summer.

A whole day of activities were held including tours of Burr, the new Massengale residence halls near the East Union and several other campus facilities. An evening banquet for all the attendees wrapped up the reunion at the Cornhusker Hotel downtown.

Watch our video from the event below: