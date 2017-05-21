The Ag Secretary made a trip to the ranch of Senator Deb Fischer to meet with those in agriculture. The meeting touched on topics of crop insurance, beef in China, Country of Origin among other topics of interest to those in attendance.
- KTIC-AM
- KTIC-FM 107.9 The Bull
- Rural Radio Network
- KTIC Channel
Station Events
May
21
Sun
all-day Dodge County League Baseball
Dodge County League Baseball
May 21 all-day
West Point @ Wisner 2pm North Bend @ Leigh/Schuyler 2pm Dodge @ Arlington 2pm Scribner @ Wahoo 7:30pm
May
22
Mon
all-day Junior & Senior Baseball
Junior & Senior Baseball
May 22 all-day
West Point @ Laurel J-5:45 & S-8pm Tekamah-Herman @ Pierce J-5:45 & S-8pm
May
23
Tue
all-day State Golf Championships
State Golf Championships
May 23 all-day
Class B @ Highlands Golf Course, Lincoln Teague Stewart, 10, West Point-Beemer/ScribnerSnyder, 11:10am #1 Class C @ Meadowlark Hills Golf Course, Kearney Brandon Dodge, 12, North Bend Central, 9:40am #1 Ian Lundquist, 9, Oakland-Craig, 10:00am[...]
May
24
Wed
all-day Junior & Senior Baseball
Junior & Senior Baseball
May 24 all-day
North Bend @ West Point J-5:45 & S-8pm Ponca @ Tekamah-Herman J-5:45 & S-8pm
all-day State Golf Championships
State Golf Championships
May 24 all-day
Class B @ Highlands Golf Course, Lincoln Teague Stewart, 10, West Point-Beemer/ScribnerSnyder, Class C @ Meadowlark Hills Golf Course, Kearney Brandon Dodge, 12, North Bend Central, Ian Lundquist, 9, Oakland-Craig, Thomas Maline, 9, Oakland-Craig, Nathan[...]
(Video) Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue Comes to Nebraska
BY Susan Littlefield | May 21, 2017
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information