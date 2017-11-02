USMEF Strategic Planning Meeting in Tuscon AZ

The USMEF Strategic Planning Conference is a unique opportunity to meet your peers in the international meat trade, get to know USMEF staff from Denver and our international offices and to learn a great deal about market conditions around the world. Thank you to the Nebraska Corn Board for their sponsorship of the meeting coverage…

National Pork Board President Terry O’Neel from Nebraska talks on the latest markets and the work of exports…

Dawn Caldwell is Vice Chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils. She talks on beef & exports at USMEF…

Nebraska Pork Producers President Russ Vering talks about USMEF & the benefits to NE grain & livestock…

The NE Corn Board Vice Chairman David Bruntz explains why they are involved with USMEF…