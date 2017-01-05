USFRA Debuts a New Communications Concept – SMART Farm – at CES

Today’s SMART Farms use data and technology to help farmers and ranchers become more efficient, nimble, and more equipped to protect the planet’s resources while producing food. While at CES, USFRA and its partners will showcase a few examples of these innovations that, for example, result in better care for animals, fewer trips across the field and more precise application of water and crop inputs like fertilizer and pesticides.

“Media, influencers and consumers all understand the notion of ‘smart’ as a descriptor for the innovation and technology that helps improve their lives – the smart phone, the smart home, the smart classroom,” said Randy Krotz, USFRA Chief Executive Officer. “Just like every other forward-thinking industry, American agriculture is employing science and technology to help build an ever-improving version of the American farm.”

In the coming year, USFRA will incorporate programs and activities, such as 360 videos, infographics, events, speaking opportunities and more, to demonstrate SMART Farming practices. During CES, USFRA and its partners including John Deere and The Climate Corporation, will be showcasing today’s SMART Farm at booth #1011 at the AFBF Annual Convention and IDEAg Trade Show.