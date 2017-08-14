USDA Weekly Crop Progress- Report Remains Neutral for Corn, Soybeans

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn condition improved slightly from the previous week while soybean condition was down by 1 percentage point, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

USDA estimated that 62% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition at the end of last week, up slightly from 60% the previous week. That resulted in a DTN Corn Condition Index of 148, up 5 points from the previous week. DTN’s index is down from 179 a year ago and is still lower than the past four years, according to DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.

Corn progress continued to lag behind the normal pace with 97% of the crop silking as of Sunday, down from 99% a year ago and below the five-year average of 98%. Sixty-one percent of corn had reached the dough stage, down from 70% a year ago, and down from the five-year average of 62%. Sixteen percent of corn was dented, down from 19% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 20% dented.

“Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report is neutral for corn,” Hultman said.

Soybean progress, on the other hand, was slightly ahead of normal with 94% of soybeans blooming as of Sunday, even with a year ago and above the five-year average of 93%. Seventy-nine percent of soybeans were setting pods, which is up from 78% a year ago and above the five-year average of 75%.

Soybean condition fell slightly from 60% good to excellent the previous week to 59% good to excellent this past week. That resulted in a DTN Soybean Condition Index of 142, which is down 1 point from the previous week. The index is down from 173 a year ago and is still lower than the past four years.

“Monday’s report is neutral for soybeans,” Hultman said.

Meanwhile, USDA reported that 97% of winter wheat had been harvested as of Sunday, even with a year ago and above the five-year average of 96%.

“Monday’s harvest progress is neutral for winter wheat,” Hultman said.

Forty percent of spring wheat was harvested, down from 45% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 35% harvested. Thirty-three percent of spring wheat was rated good-to-excellent, up 1 percentage point from 32% the previous week. That resulted in a DTN Spring Wheat Condition Index of 31, which is the same as the previous ago. DTN’s index is down from 155 a year ago and is still the lowest since 1988.

“Monday’s report remains bullish for spring wheat,” Hultman said.

Sorghum was 31% coloring, behind the average of 38%, and mature was 21%, also behind the average of 25% mature. Sorghum condition improved to 64% good to excellent from 61% good to excellent the previous week.

Barley was 52% harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the average pace of 40%. Oats were 66% harvested, behind the average of 72%.

Cotton was 98% squaring, 80% setting bolls and 10% bolls opening compared to an average pace of 99% squaring, 81% setting bolls and 10% bolls opening. Cotton condition improved to 61% good to excellent from 57% good to excellent the previous week. Rice was 91% headed, ahead of the average of 83%, and 12% of rice was harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the average of 9% harvested.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 97 93 99 98 Corn Dough 61 42 70 62 Corn Dented 16 7 19 20 Soybeans Blooming 94 90 94 93 Soybeans Setting Pods 79 65 78 75 Winter Wheat Harvested 97 94 97 96 Spring Wheat Harvested 40 24 45 35 Cotton Squaring 98 93 99 99 Cotton Setting Bolls 80 58 85 81 Cotton Bolls Opening 10 8 12 10 Sorghum Headed 75 62 82 74 Sorghum Coloring 31 26 40 38 Sorghum Mature 21 NA 22 25 Oats Harvested 66 50 78 72 Barley Harvested 52 25 52 40 Rice Headed 91 84 93 83 Rice Harvested 12 9 12 9