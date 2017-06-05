USDA Weekly Crop Progress Improving Conditions Seen as Slightly Bearish for Corn

Corn planting and emergence were both slightly behind the five-year average while the overall condition of the crop improved from the previous week, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

This week’s report showed 96% of U.S. corn planted, down from 97% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 97%. USDA also said 86% of U.S. corn was emerged, down from 88% a year ago and down slightly from the five-year average of 87% emerged. Sixty-eight percent of the corn crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, up 3 percentage points from the previous week’s 65% good-to-excellent rating.

Soybean planting, on the other hand, was ahead of the average pace with USDA estimating 83% of U.S. soybeans planted as of Sunday, June 4, up from 82% a year ago and above the five-year average of 79%. However, emergence was slightly behind normal with USDA estimating 58% of the crop emerged, down from 62% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 59%.

Meanwhile, USDA reported 87% of winter wheat is headed, down from 90% a year ago, but up from the five-year average of 85% headed. Ten percent of winter wheat has already been harvested, up from the five-year average of 7% with Texas showing 58% completion. Forty-nine percent of the winter wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition.

USDA estimated that 90% of spring wheat was emerged, down from 95% a year ago, but up from the five-year average of 85%. Fifty-five percent of spring wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition.

In other crop reports, cotton was 80% planted, equal to the five-year average. Cotton squaring was 11% compared to the average of 7%. Rice was 87% emerged, compared to 92% on average.

Sorghum was 55% planted, behind the five-year average of 60%. Barley was 99% planted and 84% emerged, compared to 96% and 87% on average. Oats were 96% emerged and 35% headed, compared to 94% and 38% on average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 96 91 97 97 Corn Emerged 86 73 88 87 Soybeans Planted 83 67 82 79 Soybeans Emerged 58 37 62 59 Winter Wheat Headed 87 80 90 85 Winter Wheat Harvested 10 NA 2 7 Spring Wheat Emerged 90 79 95 85 Cotton Planted 80 63 73 80 Cotton Squaring 11 7 7 7 Sorghum Planted 55 44 56 60 Oats Emerged 96 91 98 94 Oats Headed 35 29 37 38 Barley Planted 99 94 100 96 Barley Emerged 84 76 92 87 Rice Emerged 87 84 93 92

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 1 5 26 58 10 1 6 28 57 8 1 3 21 61 14 Winter Wheat 4 11 36 42 7 4 11 35 41 9 2 7 29 50 12 Spring Wheat 3 8 34 48 7 1 5 32 53 9 – 2 19 68 11 Cotton – 6 33 53 8 NA NA NA NA NA 1 11 41 39 8 Barley 2 5 24 57 12 – 3 27 55 15 – 1 21 61 17 Oats 2 8 28 53 9 2 6 31 52 9 1 4 24 61 10 Rice 2 7 25 53 13 3 7 26 52 12 3 7 23 54 13



NEBRASKA

For the week ending June 4, 2017, temperatures averaged near normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The western half of the panhandle received half an inch to an inch of rain; however, the rest of State remained relatively dry. The warm and dry weather aided planting and spraying activities. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 16 short, 81 adequate, and 2 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 12 short, 83 adequate, and 4 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 19 fair, 70 good, and 9 excellent.

Emerged was 91 percent, near 88 last year, and equal to the five year average.

Soybeans planted was 91 percent, near 88 last year and 90 average. Emerged was 62 percent, near 60 last year, but behind 67 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 9 poor, 38 fair, 44 good, and 8 excellent. Winter wheat headed was 96 percent, ahead of 84 last year, and well ahead of 74 average. Coloring was 8 percent, near 9 last year.

Sorghum planted was 71 percent, behind 81 last year, and near 75 average. Emerged was 40 percent, near 38 last year and 37 average.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 23 fair, 67 good, and 9 excellent. Oats jointed was 90 percent, well ahead of 68 last year. Headed was 62 percent, well ahead of 33 both last year and average.

Alfalfa condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 18 fair, 70 good, and 11 excellent. Alfalfa first cutting was 53 percent, behind 59 last year, but ahead of 46 average.

Dry edible beans planted was 13 percent, well behind 43 last year and 37 average.

Proso millet planted was 12 percent.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 20 fair, 69 good, and 10 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 95 adequate, and 3 surplus.

KANSAS

Temperatures averaged near normal across most of the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Up to an inch of rain was reported in eastern Kansas and some areas in the west. Operators continued planting, although some areas did report wet soils. There were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 83 adequate, and 14 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 86 adequate, and 11 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 9 percent very poor, 17 poor, 31 fair, 37 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 62 percent, near 66 last year, but ahead of 53 for the five-year average. Mature was 7 percent.

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 30 fair, 56 good, and 5 excellent. Corn planted was 90 percent, behind 97 last year and 96 average. Emerged was 76 percent, behind 86 both last year and average.

Soybeans planted was 59 percent, ahead of 40 last year, and near 57 average. Emerged was 39 percent, ahead of 23 last year, and equal to average.

Sorghum planted was 25 percent, behind 30 last year and 39 average.

Cotton condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 11 fair, 87 good, and 2 excellent. Cotton planted was 63 percent, well ahead of 31 last year, and ahead of 56 average.

Sunflowers planted was 19 percent, near 20 last year, and behind 26 average.

Alfalfa hay condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 24 fair, 66 good, and 8 excellent. First cutting was 76 percent complete, ahead of 67 last year.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 16 fair, 65 good, and 17 excellent.

Stock water supplies were 0 percent very short, 1 short, 91 adequate, and 8 surplus.