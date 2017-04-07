USDA Collecting Data on Farmland Rental Rates

In February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National

Agricultural Statistics Service began contacting Nebraska farmers and ranchers to gather land rental rate information. The results of the Cash Rents and Leases survey will serve as a valuable decision-making tool for farmers and ranchers. Additionally, the results will be used to help establish government payment rates for CRP and other Federal programs.

“This brief survey is our best source of county cash rental rates,” said NASS’ Northern Plains Director Dean Groskurth. “By responding, producers help ensure USDA publishes the most accurate data

possible.” NASS will release State level cash rental rates on August 3, 2017. County level rates for non-irrigated cropland, irrigated cropland, and pastureland will be published on September 8, 2017.

More than 15,700 Nebraska farmers received the survey forms. In addition, NASS offers the option ofresponding online via a secure internet connection. In April, NASS representatives will begin calling

and visiting land operators who have not yet responded.

“NASS will summarize producer responses, providing estimates of average rent and lease rates at theState and County levels,” Groskurth added.

For more information about NASS’ Cash Rents and Leases program, call our Northern Plains Regional Field Office at 800-582-6443. All NASS reports and data are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.