class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236383 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
USDA Approves Modifications to Margin Protection Plan of Insurance for Crops | KTIC Radio

USDA Approves Modifications to Margin Protection Plan of Insurance for Crops

BY USDA | May 17, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
USDA Approves Modifications to Margin Protection Plan of Insurance for Crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency this week announced greater crop insurance options for farmers against unexpected decreases in their operating margin.

Offered through the federal crop insurance program, margin protection insurance for corn, wheat, rice and soybeans will be available in more states and have updates designed to better clarify the real input costs covered beginning in 2018.

The RMA is expanding margin protection for corn and soybeans to Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The expansion also includes a harvest price option, which allows farmers to get the greater price so they can rebound faster.

Margin protection insurance is privately-developed and first became available in 2016 to provide coverage based on an expected margin, which is the expected area revenue minus the expected area operating costs, for each applicable crop, type and practice. A producer may choose coverage from 70 percent to 95 percent of their expected margin. The last day to purchase a margin protection policy for corn, soybeans, and spring wheat is September 30, 2017.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: