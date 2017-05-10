USDA Announces Delay, Reconsideration of Organic Livestock Rule

The Department of Agriculture Tuesday announced it would delay implementation of the final Organic Livestock Standards rule until November 14th, 2017. The rule was published in January in the final days of the Obama administration, and USDA is taking an additional six months to allow time for further consideration.

The effective date for this rule was initially March 20th, 2017, and was subsequently delayed to May 19th, 2017, by a document published in the Federal Register in February.

The final rule amends the organic livestock and poultry production requirements by adding new provisions for livestock handling and transport for slaughter and avian living conditions, and expands and clarifies existing requirements covering livestock care and production practices and living conditions.

Comments may be submitted to USDA until June 9th, 2017 online at www.regulations.gov.