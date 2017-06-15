USCA Submits Official Comments on Farmer Fair Practices Rules

The United States Cattlemen’s Association submitted its official public comments on the delay of the Farmer Fair Practices interim final rule. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration (GIPSA) delayed the effective date of the rule published on December 20, 2016, for an additional six months to October 19, 2017.

USCA Marketing & Competition Committee Chairman Allan Sents issued the following statement:

“USDA GIPSA requested stakeholders to comment on four possible courses of action to take on this interim final rule: (1) let the rule become effective, (2) suspend the rule indefinitely, (3) delay the effective date of the rule further, or (4) withdraw the rule.”

“USCA strongly supports the first option presented by USDA GIPSA. This interim final rule provides clarity and context to a critical portion of the Packers and Stockyards Act related to unfair and anticompetitive buying practices. The Farmer Fair Practices Rules interim final rule is sound and sorely needed. Congress has turned its back on producers for far too long by consistently opposing the implementation of this rule. It’s time now for the Administration to choose to side with U.S. cattle producers and let this rule become effective.”

See USCA’s comments HERE.