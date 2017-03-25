USCA Affirms Support for Farmer Fair Practices Rules in Public Comments

On Friday, the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) submitted public comments on the Farmer Fair Practices Rules on behalf of its nationwide membership of cow-calf producers, feedlot operators and backgrounders.

USCA stands firm in it its support for the Rules. USCA has continued to advocate for reform and clarification to the Packers and Stockyards Act in order to better enable the USDA Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration in carrying out its mission. The proposed changes and enhancements, as outlined in the “Farmer Fair Practices Rules”, are necessary to begin to bring about needed changes to this program.

In the comments, which may be found HERE, USCA Marketing Committee Chairman Allan Sents states;

“The intent of this proposed rule and interim rules are sound and sorely needed…As stated, the proposed and interim rules would simply seek to maintain competition in the marketplace and prevent improper actions by the parties with bargaining power weighing heavily in their favor.”

Contrary to other claims, the Farmer Fair Practices Rules only seek to establish and define the boundaries of competition. Value based marketing programs that reward higher quality livestock and discount lower quality, would continue as “reasonable” market tools.

USCA urges the Administration to move forward with the Farmer Fair Practices Rules to protect America’s family farms and ranches from unjust and anti-competitive market behavior.