US Dairy Officials to Journey To Mexico

Tom Vilsack, of the US Dairy Export Council; Jim Mulhern, of the National Milk Producers Federation; and Michael Dykes, of the International Dairy Foods Association, will travel to Mexico City on Tuesday with two other officials as part of a mission to discuss the industry’s top export market.

The trip, which will involve attending the annual Mexican Milk Producers Federation conference and meeting the country’s secretary of agriculture, comes as Mexico talks to the European Union about updating an existing trade agreement and considers starting talks with New Zealand, a dairy export powerhouse.

Mexico accounts for nearly a third of U.S. dairy exports, or $1.2 billion in annual sales.

Vilsack told Politico that, “We want to reemphasize the fact that Mexico is a valued customer for dairy,” the former U.S Agriculture Secretary said of the mission. “Obviously any agreement that’s been around for a while has areas where there can be improvements, but we want to make sure they understand, from our perspective, that preserving NAFTA is important.”