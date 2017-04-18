US Begins Antidumping Probe on Argentina, Indonesia Biodiesel

The U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement that it has initiated an investigation into imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia. On March 23, the National Biodiesel Board Fair Trade Coalition filed petition with the Commerce Department and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

The ITC in a separate statement said that the commission “is scheduled to make its preliminary injury determinations on or before May 8.” If the investigation finds the claims are valid, it will announce preliminary countervailing duties in June and an antidumping ruling in August. In 2016, biodiesel imports totaled $1.2 billion from Argentina and $268.2 million from Indonesia, according to the ITC.

Indonesia is also facing pressure in Europe, with its government filing a WTO complaint against European Union anti-dumping duties on Indonesian biodiesel.

Meanwhile, the European parliament voted last week to call on the EU to phase out use of palm oil in biodiesel by 2020. Indonesia, along with Malaysia, plans to send a joint mission to Europe next month to prevent the adoption of that resolution.