University of Nebraska, Kansas State Support NAFTA in Letter

WASHINGTON — Ahead of Wednesday’s U.S.-Canada-Mexico discussions on adjustments to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a group of 55 agriculture deans from public universities across the country today sent a letter U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, as well as Assistant U.S. Trade Negotiator for the Western Hemisphere and Chief NAFTA Negotiator John Mille outlining the vital importance of NAFTA to the agricultural community and reiterating their support for free agricultural trade across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The full text of the letter follows:

August 14, 2017

Dear Secretary Ross, Secretary Perdue, Ambassador Lighthizer, and Chief Negotiator Mille:

As you know, the United States is the world’s largest exporter of farm products with agriculture exports accounting for 33 percent of U.S farm income in 2016. Since the passage of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico have increased four-fold with these two countries representing the second and third largest global markets for U. S. agricultural exports, respectively.

Furthermore, it also has been estimated that U. S. agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico account for nearly one-fourth of all U. S. employment attributed to merchandise trade with those countries.

Because of the importance of agricultural exports to both the farm and U.S. economies, we, the deans/administrators of our nation’s public and land-grant colleges of agriculture, strongly support the continued robust export of U. S. agricultural products to Mexico and Canada facilitated by NAFTA. We also urge our trade negotiators to seek opportunities to expand such trade in your upcoming discussions with representatives from Canada and Mexico. Agricultural exports are critical to rural America and the whole country.

—Association of Public and Land-grant Universities