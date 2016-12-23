United States Hog Inventory Up 4 Percent

United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1, 2016 was 71.5 million head. This was up 4 percent from

December 1, 2015, and up slightly from September 1, 2016.

Breeding inventory, at 6.09 million head, was up 1 percent from last year, and up 1 percent from the previous quarter.

Market hog inventory, at 65.4 million head, was up 4 percent from last year, and up slightly from last quarter.

The September-November 2016 pig crop, at 32.3 million head, was up 5 percent from 2015. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.04 million head, up 4 percent from 2015. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 51 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high 10.63 for the September-November period, compared to 10.53 last year.

Pigs saved per litter by size of operation ranged from 8.20 for operations with 1-99 hogs and pigs to 10.70 for operations with more than 5,000 hogs and pigs.

United States hog producers intend to have 2.97 million sows farrow during the December-February 2017 quarter, up 1 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period in 2016, and up 3 percent from 2015. Intended farrowings for March-May 2017, at 3.00 million sows, are up 1 percent from 2016, and up 5 percent from 2015.

The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 48 percent of the total United States hog inventory, up from 46 percent last year.

Revisions

All inventory and pig crop estimates for March 2015 through September 2016 were reviewed using final pig crop, official slaughter, death loss, and updated import and export data. The net revision made to the June 2016 all hogs and pigs inventory was 1.3 percent. A revision of 2.5 percent was made to the March-May 2016 pig crop. A revision of 0.6 percent was made to the September 2016 all hogs and pigs inventory.

Nebraska

Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1, 2016, was 3.40 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was up 3 percent from December 1, 2015, but down 4 percent from September 1, 2016.

Breeding hog inventory, at 415,000 head, was down 1 percent from December 1, 2015, and down 1 percent from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 2.99 million head, was up 4 percent from last year, but down 5 percent from last quarter.

The September – November 2016 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.09 million head, was up 4 percent from 2015. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 180,000 head, unchanged from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was a record 11.60 for the September – November period, compared to 11.15 last year.

Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 185,000 sows during the December 2016 – February 2017 quarter, up 6 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for March – May 2017 are 185,000 sows, unchanged from the actual farrowings during the same period the previous year.