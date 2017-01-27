United States Cattle on Feed Up Slightly, NE Down 2 Percent and KS Up 4

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 10.6 million head on January 1, 2017. The inventory was slightly above January 1, 2016. The inventory included 7.02 million steers and steer calves, down 2 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 66 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 3.58 million head, up 5 percent from 2016.

Placements in feedlots during December totaled 1.80 million head, 18 percent above 2015. Net placements were 1.74 million head. During December, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 435,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 450,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 450,000 head, and 800 pounds and greater were 460,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during December totaled 1.79 million head, 7 percent above 2015.

Other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during December, 29 percent below 2015.

Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.37 million cattle on feed on January 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 2 percent from last year.

Placements during December totaled 450,000 head, up 15 percent from 2015.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of December totaled 440,000 head, unchanged from last year.

Other disappearance during December totaled 10,000 head, down 10,000 head from last year.

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.17 million cattle on feed on January 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 4 percent from last year.

Placements during December totaled 395,000 head, up 18 percent from 2015.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of December totaled 430,000 head, up 16 percent from last year.

Other disappearance during December totaled 15,000 head, unchanged from last year.