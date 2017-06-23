United States Cattle on Feed Up 3 Percent

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.1 million head on June 1, 2017. The inventory was 3 percent above June 1, 2016.

Placements in feedlots during May totaled 2.12 million head, 12 percent above 2016. Net placements were 2.05 million head. During May, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 400,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 529,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 550,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 235,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during May totaled 1.95 million head, 9 percent above 2016.

Other disappearance totaled 70,000 head during May, 5 percent below 2016.

Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.35 million cattle on feed on June 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up slightly from last year.

Placements during May totaled 445,000 head, up 10 percent from 2016.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of May totaled 530,000 head, up 14 percent from last year.

Other disappearance during May totaled 15,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.27 million cattle on feed on June 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 5 percent from last year.

Placements during May totaled 440,000 head, up 5 percent from 2016.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of May totaled 435,000 head, up 9 percent from last year.

Other disappearance during May totaled 15,000 head, up 5,000 head from last year.