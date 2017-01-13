U.S. Agriculture Groups Urge Trump To Strengthen U.S.-Cuba Trade Relationship

A national coalition of over 100 U.S. agriculture, trade, commerce-related businesses and associations, urged President-elect Trump to support American agriculture by strengthening the bilateral trade relationship between the U.S. and Cuba. The letter, organized by the Engage Cuba Coalition and USA Rice, also encourages the president-elect to support federal legislation that would allow American farmers and agribusiness to compete in Cuba’s import market.
Cuba imports up to 80% of its food, which amounts to about $2 billion annually, creating a huge potential export market for American farmers that is only 90 miles off our shores. However, U.S. producers are prohibited from offering private credit for the export of agricultural commodities to Cuba, severely restricting the ability of American farmers to compete in Cuba’s growing market.
“Your support in removing outdated financing and trade barriers for exporting agricultural products to our island neighbor could significantly strengthen a U.S. industry which supports 17 million jobs across the country, and can provide the Cuban people with high-quality American-grown food,” the organizations wrote.
“As a broad cross-section of rural America, we urge you not to take steps to reverse progress made in normalizing relations with Cuba, and also solicit your support for the agricultural business sector to expand trade with Cuba to help American farmers and our associated industries. It’s time to put the 17 million American jobs associated with agriculture ahead of a few hardline politicians in Washington.”
More information on Cuba’s agriculture import market and federal legislation is available here. Full text of the letter is available here and below:
January 12, 2017
President-elect Donald J. Trump
725 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Dear President-elect Trump,
Congratulations on your successful campaign.
On behalf of the undersigned U.S. agriculture, trade, commerce-related businesses and associations, we urge you to continue to show your support for American agriculture by advancing the relationship between the U.S. and Cuba and building on the progress that has already been made.
Net farm income is down 46 percent from just three years ago, constituting the largest three-year drop since the start of the Great Depression. This strain on the farm economy is felt across all sectors of the industry and the thousands of small communities that make up rural America. The importance of trade to America’s farmers and ranchers cannot be overstated. The share of U.S. agricultural production exported overseas is 20 percent by volume, with some sectors being much higher. For example, exports account for over 70 percent of U.S. production of tree nuts and cotton, over 60 percent of soybeans, and over 50 percent of rice and wheat. Positive farm income throughout America would not be possible without increasing access to foreign markets, like Cuba.
Mr. President-elect, as an international business icon, you understand how difficult it is to be competitive without the ability to extend credit to your customers. We need the Administration’s support for legislation that would remove these arbitrary and archaic restrictions on extending credit for the purchase of agricultural commodities and equipment.
Your support in removing outdated financing and trade barriers for exporting agricultural products and equipment to our island neighbor could significantly strengthen a U.S. industry which supports 17 million jobs across the country, and can provide the Cuban people with high-quality American-grown food. Cuba imports nearly 80 percent of its food to feed a population of 11 million people and upwards of three million tourists annually. Cuba’s $2 billion agriculture import market could provide tremendous benefits for farmers across the country and help American agribusiness offset recent losses.
In addition to the size of the Cuban market, its proximity to U.S. ports allows for considerably lower shipping costs and shorter delivery times than our foreign competitors. The logistical advantages alone should make Cuba a common-sense partner for two-way commerce. Instead, the federal government overreach has put American farmers at a global disadvantage. U.S. agriculture continues to lose out to our foreign competitors and our net sales have been steadily declining since 2009.
As result of trade restrictions, the U.S. has fallen from its position as the number one supplier of agricultural products from 2003 to 2012, to now the number five supplier after the European Union, Brazil, Argentina, and Vietnam. The U.S. needs to be number one again. Especially given many of Cuba’s imports, including rice, poultry, dairy, soy, wheat, and corn make up more than 70 percent of what they import and they’re all grown right here in the U.S. by hardworking American farmers.
As a broad cross-section of rural America, we urge you not to take steps to reverse progress made in normalizing relations with Cuba, and also solicit your support for the agricultural business sector to expand trade with Cuba to help American farmers and our associated industries. It’s time to put the 17 million American jobs associated with agriculture ahead of a few hardline politicians in Washington.
We look forward to working closely with you and your team, and please let us know if we can provide any assistance moving forward.
Sincerely,
National Organizations
American Farm Bureau Federation
American Feed Industry Association
American Pulse Association
American Seed Trade Association
American Soybean Association
Corn Refiners Association
Independent Professional Seed Association
Livestock Exporters Association of the USA
National Association of Wheat Growers
National Barley Growers Association
National Corn Growers Association
National Council of Farmer Cooperatives
National Farmers Union
National Foreign Trade Council
National Oilseed Processors Association
National Potato Council
National Turkey Federation
Navajo Agricultural Products Industry
North American Millers Association
Rural & Agriculture Council of America
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association
U.S. Cava Exports
U.S. Dry Bean Council
U.S. Wheat Associates
USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council
USA Poultry & Egg Export Council
USA Rice
Agribusiness Organizations
AGCO
Amerex Corporation
Bibler Brothers Lumber and Construction
Campbell Farms
Carnes Farms, Inc.
Clark AG Company
Claxton Poultry
ETW Enterprises, Inc. Shavings & Rice Hulls
Falcon Rice Mill
Farmers Rice Milling Co.
Gulf Wise Commerce
Hormel Foods Corporation
Kennedy Rice Mill, LLC/Planters Rice Mill, LLC
Koenig Vineyards
Louisiana Rice Milling Company
Mannco Fertilizer
Martin Rice Company
Newcomb Farms
Poinsett Rice & Grain
Producers Rice Mill
Riceland Foods
RiceTec, Inc
Riviana Foods – American Rice, Inc
Sandy Ridge Cotton Company
Simmons Foods
Sturman’s Smokeshop
Texas Rice Belt Warehouse, Inc
TRC Trading Corporation
State Organizations
Alabama Farmers Federation
Alabama Poultry Association
Argicultural Council of Arkansas
Arkansas Farm Bureau
Arkansas Rice Council
Arkansas Rice Federation
California Rice Commission
Central Louisiana Rice Growers Association
Colorado Farm Bureau
Colorado Pork Producers Council
Georgia Farm Bureau
Idaho Grain Producers Association
Idaho Potato Commission
Illinois Farm Bureau
Illinois Soybean Association
Illinois Soybean Growers
Iowa Corn Growers Association
Iowa Farm Bureau Federation
Iowa Institute for Cooperatives
Iowa Soybean Association
Kansas Association of Wheat Growers
Kansas Corn Growers Association
Kansas Farm Bureau
Kansas Livestock Association
Kansas Soybean Association
Kansas Wheat Commission
Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation
Louisiana Rice Growers Association
Louisiana Rice Producer’s Group
Michigan Agri-Business Association
Michigan Bean Shippers
Michigan Soybean Association
Minnesota Barley Council
Minnesota Farm Bureau
Minnesota Farmers Union
Minnesota Grain and Feed Association
Minnesota Turkey Growers
Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation
Mississippi Poultry Association
Missouri Farm Bureau
New Mexico Cattle Growers Association
New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association
Northeast Louisiana Rice Growers Association
Ohio Agribusiness Association
Ohio Corn & Soy
Texas Farm Bureau
Texas Grain Sorghum Producers
Texas Rice Producers Legislative Group