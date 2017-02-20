Twenty-one Ranch Horses Sold in the 2017 NCC Working Ranch Horse Sale

The first sale for the 26th Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic was the Ranch Horse Sale. The sale featured 21 horses that sold to six states. The warm temperatures brought a large crowd out to witness the event and view the horses. During the sale, the Supreme Champion horse was crowned. The Supreme Ranch Horse was Lot 3 that sold for $4,100. The horse was consigned by Tailed C Ranch/Cheney Ranch, Ryan Cole of Downs, KS and sold to Bob McConville of Indianola, NE.

The High Selling Mare was Lot 17 that sold for $7,000, consigned by Ruether Ranch and Taylor Sherwood of Broken Bow, NE. She sold to Shawn Jenkins of Rocky Ford, CO. The High Selling Geldings were Lot 4 and Lot 15 that sold for $7,200. Lot 4 was consigned by Speared Heart Quarter Horses, Ryan Ludeke of Holdrege, NE and sold to Bob McConville of Indianola, NE. Lot 15 was consigned by CowTown Performance Horses, Nick Weibert of Abilene, KS and sold to Roy Gehrt of Eddyville, NE. The average for the Ranch Horse Sale was $4,905 and total sold was $103,000 for the 21 head of horses.

Today at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic is the National Cattledog Association Trial from 8:30 am- 2 pm. New to the Classic this year is the Career Fair for students looking to pursue a career or internship opportunities in agriculture. The Career Fair events begin at 10 am and concludes at 4 pm. The Classic Career Fair will feature over 40 businesses on display for students to visit. The commercial vendors will be open tomorrow from 10 am- 6 pm.