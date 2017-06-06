Trump to Talk Rural Infrastructure Improvements

The national infrastructure will get some attention from the White House this week as the administration gets set to put out details on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Politico’s Morning Agriculture Report says Donald Trump will visit Ohio and Kentucky on Wednesday to speak on waterways and rural America. Trump will give more details on his vision for improving the national infrastructure.

One of the ways the administration is proposing to support a $1 trillion dollar infrastructure plan is through public-private partnerships, an idea that is drawing concerns from rural states. State officials and lawmakers in rural areas have warned the administration about relying too heavily on that type of model. They aren’t practical arrangements in rural areas because of the smaller population numbers. People willing to risk capital on those type of projects typically want to make their money back via tolling or other fee-based ideas.

The recent Trump budget proposal included creating a fee for commercial businesses to use the nation’s waterways, an idea that didn’t sit well with groups like the National Grain and Feed Association.