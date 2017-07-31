Trucks Carry Majority of NAFTA Freight

Trucks carry more freight between the U.S., Mexico and Canada under the North American Free Trade Agreement than rail cars.

The Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics last week reported that trucks carried 63.4 percent of NAFTA freight between May 2016 and May 2017. U.S.-NAFTA freight totaled $98.2 billion during that time, with trucks accounting for $32.2 billion of the $53.5 billion of imports and $30.1 billion of the $44.7 billion of exports.

Vehicles and vehicle parts were noted as the top products being moved between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Those statistics come just weeks before the Trump administration is set to renegotiate NAFTA, which includes the top trading partners for U.S. agriculture.