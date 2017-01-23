Trends, Issues and Production Topics Headline Nebraska Dairy Convention

Longtime dairy journalist Jim Dickrell, editor of Dairy Herd Management, is among the featured speakers at the 2017 Nebraska Dairy Convention February 21 at the Ramada Inn, Columbus, Nebraska. Dickrell will discuss dairy industry trends and issues at the convention’s evening banquet at 6:30 p.m. The convention, sponsored by the Nebraska State Dairy Association, includes sessions surrounding dairy production, a trade show and the association’s annual business meeting.

The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a presentation from Grow Nebraska on helping the state develop the dairy community from both farm and processing perspectives. Veterinarian Jan Schearer, of Iowa State University, will discuss treatment and control of lameness in dairy cattle, and Thomas Oelberg of Diamond V will present on total mixed ration quality. Their presentations are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

Lucas Lentsch, the recently named CEO of the Midwest Dairy Association, will be featured at the noon luncheon, providing an update on the organization’s work on dairy farmers’ behalf. Midwest Dairy will also present a workshop on social media from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Missouri dairy farmer Lisa Leach, who drew the attention of a Chipotle executive through a Facebook post that went viral last summer.

Award presentations and the coronation of the 2017-2018 Nebraska Dairy Princess and Ambassadors will also take place during the evening banquet.

Dairy production awards will be presented at 3 p.m., followed by the Nebraska State Dairy Association’s annual business session at 4 p.m. The trade show hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Nebraska Dairy Convention is free to all Nebraska dairy farmers, families and guests. Pre-registrations are due February 14, in order to be included in meals. Attendee and sponsorship registration forms are available at nebraskamilk.org. Questions about the convention can be directed to Rod Johnson, Nebraska State Dairy Association, at 402-261-5482 or rod@nebraskamilk.org.