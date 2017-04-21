STATEMENT – Merlyn Nielsen on behalf of Nebraskans United for Property Tax Reform and Education Regarding LB 461

Lincoln, Neb. – “As our coalition has stated on numerous occasions, Nebraskans want and need tax reform that reduces our state’s over reliance on local property taxes to fund government services and education. LB 461 is a misguided piece of legislation that does nothing to lessen the reliance on property taxes for hard working Nebraskans, but instead calls for major cuts to income taxes that could threaten future state resources for funding education. The failure of the Legislature to appropriately provide state funding to schools has continued to put greater pressure on local property taxes to fund this priority, LB 461 will only make this situation worse.”

“The Legislature’s inability to advance this bill during floor debate today is a clear indicator that this proposal fails to meet the broader needs of Nebraskans. It’s our hope that common sense will prevail and our governor and state senators who are pushing this bill will come to recognize that threatening the future education of our children and leaving property taxpayers to pay the bill for irresponsible state tax policy is not the right path forward to growing our state.”

“We are committed to protecting K-12 education and providing meaningful tax relief to all Nebraska property taxpayers who have been unfairly burdened by property taxes and we’ll continue to urge the Legislature to do the right thing for the future of Nebraska.”

Nebraskans United for Property Tax Reform and Education includes property owners, ag and education groups, school board members, superintendents (representing all school districts across the state), and other taxpayers across Nebraska who have come together to urge the legislature to act this year to balance the state’s property tax system and reduce the overreliance on property taxes to adequately fund K-12 education. Nebraska needs a more equitable system to fund the state’s education priorities.

Nebraskans United for Property Tax Reform and Education includes:

Center for Rural Affairs

Gage County Property Tax Group

Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska

Nebraska Corn Growers Association

Nebraska Council of School Administrators

Nebraska Fair

Nebraska Farm Bureau

Nebraska Farmers Union

Nebraska Grange

Nebraska Pork Producers

Nebraska Soybean Association

Nebraska State Education Association

Reform for Nebraska’s Future

Stand For Schools

The Nebraska Wheat Growers

Women Involved in Farm Economics

Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association: Representing 195 K-12 Districts across 89 counties

Greater Nebraska Schools Association: Bellevue, Bennington, Blair, Columbus, Elkhorn, Fremont, Gering, Grand Island, Gretna, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, Lincoln, McCook, Millard, Norfolk, Norris, North Platte, Omaha, Papillion-La Vista, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Westside Community Public Schools.

Schools Taking Action for Nebraska Children’s Education: Beatrice, Blair, Chadron, Columbus, Crete, Fairbury, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Nebraska City, Norris, Seward, South Sioux City, Wahoo, Waverly, York Public Schools.