Statement by Dan Wesely for the Nebraska Agriculture Leaders Working Group Regarding LB 461

LINCOLN, NEB. – “Today the Nebraska Legislature started debate on LB 461, legislation that, as advanced by the Legislature’s Revenue Committee fails to provide meaningful and substantial property tax reform and relief for Nebraskans.”

“The balance of tax relief under consideration in LB 461 is completely misguided considering what is being asked for by Nebraska property tax payers. This measure would provide only one dollar of property tax relief for every $10 in income tax cuts. Furthermore, the bill fails to deliver property tax relief for all property taxpayers in Nebraska.”

“Our tax system is already woefully out of balance with property taxes accounting for 48 percent of the combined collections of property, state sales, and state income taxes. Advancing LB 461 where income tax cuts receive the lion’s share of relief will only push our tax system further out of balance.”

“Any action by the Legislature related to tax reform, must provide meaningful and substantive property tax relief. Reversing the script where $10 in property tax relief is provided for every 1 dollar in income tax cuts is the tax reform the Legislature should be discussing.”

“Our organizations will continue to work with the Legislature to achieve the balance that meets the needs of all Nebraska property taxpayers.”

The Agriculture Leaders Working Group includes member-elected leaders from the Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska Soybean Association, and the Nebraska State Dairy Association.

Those participating in the Agriculture Leaders Working Group include:

Troy Stowater – Nebraska Cattlemen, president

Galen Frenzen – Nebraska Cattlemen, president-elect

Dan Wesely – Nebraska Corn Growers Association, president

Steve Ebke – Nebraska Corn Growers Association, past president

Steve Nelson – Nebraska Farm Bureau, president

Mark McHargue – Nebraska Farm Bureau, first vice president

Russ Vering – Nebraska Pork Producers Association, president

Darin Uhlir – Nebraska Pork Producers Association, vice president

Kevin Peterson – Nebraska Pork Producers Association, vice president

Tim Chancellor – Nebraska Pork Producers Association, vice president

Dennis Fujan – Nebraska Soybean Association, president

Dwaine Junck – Nebraska State Dairy Association, vice president

Doug Temme – Nebraska State Dairy Association, past president