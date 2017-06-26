Soybean, Spring Wheat Conditions Drop

Soybean and spring wheat conditions dropped last week, while corn conditions held steady from the previous week, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

This week’s crop progress report showed 4% of U.S. corn was silking, down from 5% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 5% silking. Sixty-seven percent of the corn crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, the same as the previous week.

USDA said 94% of U.S. soybeans were emerged, even with a year ago and above the five-year average of 91%. Nine percent of soybeans were blooming, up from 8% a year ago and above the five-year average of 7%. Sixty-six percent of the soybean crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, down one percentage point from the previous week.

USDA also reported that 41% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, down slightly from 42% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 39%. Forty-nine percent of the winter wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition. Meanwhile, spring wheat was 36% headed, down from 52% a year ago, but slightly above the five-year average of 35%. Forty percent of spring wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition, down one percentage point from the previous week’s 41%.

In other crop reports, cotton was 98% planted, near the five-year average of 99%. Cotton squaring was 34%, ahead of the average of 30%. Cotton setting bolls was 7%, ahead of the average of 5%. Rice was 9% headed, slightly behind the five-year average of 11%.

Sorghum headed was 20%, slightly behind the average pace of 22%. Barley headed was 27%, well behind the average pace of 38%. Oats were 73% headed, near the average pace of 74%.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 4 NA 5 5 Soybeans Emerged 94 89 94 91 Soybeans Blooming 9 NA 8 7 Winter Wheat Harvested 41 28 42 39 Spring Wheat Headed 36 15 52 35 Cotton Planted 98 94 98 99 Cotton Squaring 34 22 28 30 Cotton Setting Bolls 7 NA 6 5 Sorghum Planted 95 86 94 93 Sorghum Headed 20 17 25 22 Oats Headed 73 60 81 74 Barley Headed 27 10 50 38 Rice Headed 9 5 15 11

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 2 6 25 55 12 2 6 25 55 12 1 4 20 59 16 Soybeans 2 6 26 56 10 2 5 26 57 10 1 4 23 60 12 Winter Wheat 4 12 35 40 9 5 11 35 41 8 2 7 29 48 14 Spring Wheat 10 18 32 33 7 9 18 32 35 6 1 4 23 62 10 Sorghum 1 3 31 57 8 1 4 29 61 5 – 3 27 61 5 Cotton 1 9 33 46 11 1 5 33 51 10 1 7 36 46 10 Barley 4 8 28 42 18 4 7 25 49 15 – 2 23 60 15 Oats 6 12 28 45 9 5 11 28 47 9 2 6 25 56 11 Rice 1 4 22 50 23 1 5 24 56 14 2 5 24 54 15



NEBRASKA

For the week ending June 25, 2017, temperatures averaged near normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. A few southern counties received half an inch to an inch of rain; however, much of the State remained dry. The dry conditions allowed winter wheat harvest to begin. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14 percent very short, 42 short, 44 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very short, 33 short, 60 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 20 fair, 62 good, and 12 excellent.

Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 23 fair, 63 good, and 7 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 7 percent, equal to last year, and near 8 for the five-year average.

Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 13 poor, 36 fair, 42 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 92 percent, ahead of 86 last year and 76 average. Mature was 27 percent. Harvested was 1 percent, near 3 last year, and behind 8 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 35 fair, 57 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum emerged was 97 percent, near 94 last year, and ahead of 92 average. Headed was 3 percent, near 0 both last year and average.

Oats condition rated 1 percent very poor, 9 poor, 33 fair, 50 good, and 7 excellent. Oats headed was 97 percent, ahead of 91 last year and 85 average. Coloring was 52 percent, ahead of 46 last year.

Alfalfa condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 28 fair, 58 good, and 7 excellent. Alfalfa first cutting was 97 percent complete. Second cutting was 26 percent.

Dry edible beans condition rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 32 fair, 41 good, and 16 excellent. Dry edible beans planted was 98 percent. Emerged was 80 percent, behind 90 last year, and near 84 average.

Proso millet planted was 93 percent, near 89 last year, and ahead of 80 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 7 poor, 36 fair, 50 good, and 6 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 7 short, 92 adequate, and 0 surplus.

KANSAS

Winter wheat harvest was in full swing across the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures averaged within a degree or two of normal in most counties. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches fell across the western third of Kansas, while lighter amounts fell in the central and eastern two-thirds of the State. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 2 percent very short, 14 short, 79 adequate, and 5 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 1 percent very short, 9 short, 86 adequate, and 4 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 8 percent very poor, 15 poor, 31 fair, 40 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat mature was 85 percent. Harvested was 48 percent, behind 53 last year, but near 47 for the five-year average.

Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 32 fair, 50 good, and 11 excellent. Corn silking was 8 percent, behind 15 last year and 13 average.

Soybean condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 29 fair, 63 good, and 6 excellent. Soybeans planted was 95 percent, near 94 last year and 91 average. Emerged was 86 percent, near 82 last year, and ahead of 81 average. Blooming was 5 percent, ahead of 0 last year, and near 2 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 26 fair, 65 good, and 5 excellent. Sorghum planted was 92 percent, near 93 last year and 90 average. Emerged was 70 percent.

Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 19 fair, 70 good, and 7 excellent. Cotton planted was 93 percent, ahead of 78 last year, and near 90 average. Squaring was 5 percent, behind 12 last year, and near 9 average.

Sunflowers planted was 86 percent, ahead of 80 both last year and average. Emerged was 67 percent, ahead of 60 both last year and average.

Alfalfa condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 23 fair, 68 good, and 7 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 52 percent complete, ahead of 34 last year and 37 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 18 fair, 65 good, and 15 excellent.

Stock water supplies were 0 percent very short, 2 short, 95 adequate, and 3 surplus.