Soy, Spring Wheat Conditions Continue to Decline; Corn Condition Rises Slightly

Soybean and spring wheat conditions continued to decline last week, while corn conditions rose slightly from the previous week, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Wednesday. The report was delayed due to the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

The U.S. soybean crop also saw conditions decline from 66% good to excellent the previous week to 64% last week. Meanwhile, corn conditions improved just slightly from 67% good to excellent the previous week to 68% good to excellent last week.

USDA also reported Wednesday that 53% of winter wheat had been harvested as of Sunday, July 2, down from 56% a year ago and slightly below the five-year average of 54%. Forty-eight of the winter wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition. Spring wheat’s good-to-excellent condition rating dropped another 3 percentage points last week to 37% from the previous week’s rating of 40% good to excellent.

In other crop reports, cotton squaring was 45% as of Sunday, July 2, near the average of 44%, and cotton setting bolls was 13%, ahead of the average of 10%. Rice was 14% headed, slightly behind the five-year average of 16%.

Sorghum headed was 25%, near the average pace of 24%. Barley headed was 51%, behind the average pace of 57%. Oats were 85% headed, near the average pace of 84%.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 10 4 14 13 Soybeans Emerged 98 94 98 95 Soybeans Blooming 18 9 20 17 Winter Wheat Harvested 53 41 56 54 Spring Wheat Headed 59 36 71 54 Cotton Squaring 45 34 40 44 Cotton Setting Bolls 13 7 10 10 Sorghum Headed 25 20 29 24 Oats Headed 85 73 91 84 Barley Headed 51 27 70 57 Rice Headed 14 9 19 16

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 2 6 24 55 13 2 6 25 55 12 1 4 20 59 16 Soybeans 2 7 27 54 10 2 6 26 56 10 2 5 23 57 13 Winter Wheat 5 12 35 39 9 4 12 35 40 9 2 7 29 48 14 Spring Wheat 13 20 30 30 7 10 18 32 33 7 1 5 22 62 10 Sorghum – 3 35 57 5 1 3 31 57 8 – 3 28 60 9 Cotton 2 10 34 43 11 1 9 33 46 11 1 7 36 46 10 Barley 5 12 31 41 11 4 8 28 42 18 – 2 23 60 15 Oats 7 13 27 45 8 6 12 28 45 9 3 6 24 56 11 Rice – 4 23 51 22 1 4 22 50 23 2 5 24 53 16



NEBRASKA

For the week ending July 2, 2017, temperatures averaged two to six degrees below normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Moderate rainfall was recorded across a majority of counties. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 16 percent very short, 35 short, 48 adequate, and 1 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 8 percent very short, 36 short, 56 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 20 fair, 63 good, and 12 excellent. Corn silking was 8 percent, near 9 both last year and for the five-year average.

Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 24 fair, 64 good, and 6 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 28 percent, ahead of 10 last year and 19 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 12 poor, 35 fair, 43 good, and 7 excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 99 percent, ahead of 93 last year and 89 average. Mature was 60 percent, behind 67 last year, but ahead of 51 average. Harvested was 17 percent, near 18 last year, and behind 22 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 30 fair, 59 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum headed was 4 percent, near 0 both last year and average.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 9 poor, 34 fair, 50 good, and 7 excellent. Oats coloring was 72 percent, ahead of 67 last year. Mature was 15 percent. Harvested was 2 percent, near 0 last year, but behind 13 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 25 fair, 63 good, and 7 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 42 percent complete, ahead of 30 last year and 35 average.

Dry edible beans condition rated 6 percent very poor, 14 poor, 26 fair, 43 good, and 11 excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 91 percent, behind 97 last year.

Proso millet planted was 97 percent, near 96 last year, and ahead of 88 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 9 poor, 40 fair, 46 good, and 4 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 2 percent very short, 10 short, 87 adequate, and 1 surplus.

KANSAS

Below normal temperatures and wet conditions benefited spring planted crops, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rainfall of one inch or more was measured in most counties, with only the extreme southwestern counties receiving little to no rain. Hay harvest progressed across the entire State. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 2 percent very short, 16 short, 77 adequate, and 5 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 1 percent very short, 11 short, 84 adequate, and 4 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 8 percent very poor, 14 poor, 31 fair, 40 good, and 7 excellent. Winter wheat mature was 96 percent. Harvested was 73 percent, near 76 last year and 72 for the five-year average.

Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 30 fair, 52 good, and 11 excellent. Corn silking was 19 percent, behind 32 last year and 26 average.

Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 29 fair, 61 good, and 6 excellent. Soybeans emerged was 95 percent, near 91 last year, and ahead of 90 average. Blooming was 12 percent, ahead of 7 last year, and near 8 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 26 fair, 67 good, and 4 excellent. Sorghum planted was 97 percent, equal to last year, and near 96 average. Emerged was 87 percent. Headed was 3 percent, behind 10 last year, but equal to average.

Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 15 fair, 71 good, and 10 excellent. Cotton planted was 98 percent, ahead of 88 last year, and near 94 average. Squaring was 9 percent, behind 18 last year and 19 average.

Sunflowers condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 38 fair, 56 good, and 5 excellent. Sunflowers planted was 93 percent, ahead of 88 last year, and near 89 average. Emerged was 83 percent, ahead of 75 both last year and average.

Alfalfa condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 23 fair, 67 good, and 7 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 72 percent complete, well ahead of 52 last year, and ahead of 55 average. Third cutting was 5 percent.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 19 fair, 66 good, and 12 excellent.

Stock water supplies were 0 percent very short, 3 short, 93 adequate, and 4 surplus.