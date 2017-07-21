Southern Rust Confirmed in Corn in 8 Eastern Nebraska Counties

Update: Southern rust was confirmed on samples from Richardson, Nemaha, Otoe, and Thayer counties July 20.



Southern corn rust was confirmed in Seward County July 19, York County July 18, Cass and Fillmore counties July 17, and in Cloud County in north central Kansas July 14. (It had previously been confirmed in five more southern Kansas counties.) The disease is likely elsewhere and fields, particularly in southern Nebraska, should be scouted frequently for this disease in the coming weeks.

Southern rust is caused by an aggressive fungus that can cause disease rapidly in susceptible corn hybrids under favorable weather conditions. If it becomes severe, it can cause significant yield loss in susceptible hybrids. Producers and crop advisors should be monitoring fields closely for this disease.

Favorable Weather

Current weather conditions are very favorable for development and spread of southern rust. The pathogen does not overwinter so its spores (urediniospores) must be blown into the area by wind from the south. The fungus needs moisture to germinate and infect, so high relative humidity, rainfall, and irrigation will hasten disease development. Warm temperatures favor southern rust development, especially temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s F, even if they occur overnight.